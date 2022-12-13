YouTube
    Collegium recommends elevation of 5 HC judges to Supreme Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of five High Court judges for elevation after the government rejected its last list.

    Supreme Court

    The apex court has proposed the names of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice,Rajasthan HC; Justice Sanjay Karol,Chief Justice,Patna HC; Justice PV Sanjay Kumar,Chief Justice,Manipur HC; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge,Patna HC and Justice Manoj Misra,Judge, Allahabad HC.

    Last month, the names of 10 judges recommended for elevation by the Collegium did not receive a go-ahead from the Central government.

    Of late, the Collegium system has become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the central government, with the mechanism of judges appointing judges drawing criticism from different quarters.

    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had on November 25 launched a fresh attack, saying the collegium system is "alien" to the Constitution.

    On the judicial side, a bench led by Justice Kaul has been very critical of the delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the Collegium for appointment as judges to constitutional courts, saying the Collegium system is the law of the land and comments against it are "not well taken".

    On December 8, the apex court had observed that any law declared by it is "binding" on all stakeholders and the Collegium system must be followed.

