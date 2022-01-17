YouTube
    Cold wave to sweep Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in next 2 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Cold wave conditions likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days.

    A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 21st January onwards.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated light, moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 2 days.

    Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south coastal AP during next 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius at 7 am on Sunday while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

    The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog on Monday morning and cold day conditions at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 16 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

    Delhi on Saturday shivered under "cold day" conditions, recording the season's lowest maximum temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius as thick fog blotted out the sun.

    The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory had settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

    According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 17:40 [IST]
    X