Cold wave grips north India; snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal, Uttharakhand

Srinagar receives first snowfall

In Kashmir, Srinagar and other places received first snowfall of 2020 on Monday as the night temperature across the valley improved due to the fresh downpour.

"Light to moderate snowfall occurred across Kashmir, including Srinagar city, since early morning," an official of the MeT department said.

However, flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport were going on as per schedule, an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News

Over 600 vehicles stranded

Over 600 vehicles were stranded as fresh snowfall and landslides triggered by rains closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday, officials said.

The highway has been closed for traffic after fresh snowfall across the Jawahar tunnel and fresh landslides at Digdool, they said.

Uttharakhand shivers

In Uttarakhand, fresh snowfall occurred in the high altitude areas while bone-chilling winds coupled with intermittent showers swept the plains.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers received a fresh spell of snow Monday morning even as it rained in the lower areas.

Gangotri, Yamunotri, Harsil, Har Ki Doon in Uttarkashi district also received fresh snowfall.

Cold wave prevails in Himachal too

In Himachal Pradesh, higher reaches received fresh snowfall while several areas in the plains and low hills were lashed by rains.

As a result, the maximum temperatures across the hill-state dropped 6 to 7 degrees Celsius below normal, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Bharmaur received fresh snowfall, he said.

Bharmaur got 5 cm snowfall, followed by Gondla, Kufri and Keylong (3 cm each), Kalpa (2.2 cm), Shimla (2.1 cm) and Udaipur (1 cm),

Tourist destinations Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures, he said.

Chandigarh witnesses a trace of rainfall

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded the minimum temperature at 11.3 degrees Celsius, up to six degrees above the normal. The city also witnessed a trace of rainfall.

In Rajasthan, cold weather prevailed with Dabok recording the minimum temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Kota recorded a low of 9.0 degrees Celsius while Jodhpur a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained dry and cold in Uttar Pradesh with some parts of the state witnessing dense fog in the morning, the MeT office said.

Thundershowers are very likely to lash most parts of the state on Tuesday, it said.