Cold day in parts of Punjab, Haryana as Minimum Temperature hover above normal

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Jan 20: The minimum temperature hovered above normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday.

Amritsar recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana's minimum settled at 10.7 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. Patiala recorded a low of 9.4 degrees, while Faridkot and Ferozepur recorded 10 degrees and 10.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.1 degrees, while Hisar's minimum settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a low of 9.8 degrees, Rohtak 9.4 degrees, Gurgaon 8.3 degrees, Sirsa 9.8 degrees, while Panchkula's low settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in the two states, including Chandigarh, have been settling a few notches below normal for the past few days.

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:18 [IST]