After petrol and diesel, CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.36 per kg

Electricity, CNG to become costlier as Govt hikes natural Gas price by 10%

CNG price hiked in Delhi-NCR; Find out new rates here

CNG price hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Check latest rates

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 08: After the continuous hike in fuel prices, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) retail prices in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from today (July 8).

On the other hand, Piped natural gas (PNG) domestic price is going to be ₹29.66 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

''CNG would offer 68% savings as compared to petrol & 50% savings as compared to diesel on running cost at revised prices in Delhi,'' IGL said in a tweet.

CNG retail price in Delhi stands revised from Rs 43.40 per kg to Rs 44.30 per kg. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price per kg of CNG has been hiked from Rs 49.08 to Rs 49.98.

CNG Prices

NCT of Delhi - Rs. 44.30/- per Kg

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs.49.98/- per Kg

Muzzaffarnagar & Shamli - Rs.57.25/- per Kg

Gurugram - Rs.53.40/- per Kg

Rewari - Rs.54.10/- per Kg

Karnal - Rs.51.38/- per Kg

Kaithal - Rs.51.38/- per Kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs. 60.50/- per Kg

Domestic PNG Prices

NCT of Delhi - Rs.29.66/- per SCM (Including VAT)

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs.29.61/- per SCM

Karnal & Rewari - Rs.28.46/- per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs. 32.67/- per SCM (including VAT)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 13:13 [IST]