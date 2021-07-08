YouTube
    CNG price hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Check latest rates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: After the continuous hike in fuel prices, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) retail prices in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from today (July 8).

    On the other hand, Piped natural gas (PNG) domestic price is going to be ₹29.66 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

    ''CNG would offer 68% savings as compared to petrol & 50% savings as compared to diesel on running cost at revised prices in Delhi,'' IGL said in a tweet.

    CNG retail price in Delhi stands revised from Rs 43.40 per kg to Rs 44.30 per kg. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price per kg of CNG has been hiked from Rs 49.08 to Rs 49.98.

    CNG Prices

    NCT of Delhi - Rs. 44.30/- per Kg

    Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs.49.98/- per Kg

    Muzzaffarnagar & Shamli - Rs.57.25/- per Kg

    Gurugram - Rs.53.40/- per Kg

    Rewari - Rs.54.10/- per Kg

    Karnal - Rs.51.38/- per Kg

    Kaithal - Rs.51.38/- per Kg

    Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs. 60.50/- per Kg

    Domestic PNG Prices

    NCT of Delhi - Rs.29.66/- per SCM (Including VAT)

    Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs.29.61/- per SCM

    Karnal & Rewari - Rs.28.46/- per SCM

    Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs. 32.67/- per SCM (including VAT)

    Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 13:13 [IST]
    X