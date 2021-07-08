CNG price hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Check latest rates
New Delhi, July 08: After the continuous hike in fuel prices, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) retail prices in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from today (July 8).
On the other hand, Piped natural gas (PNG) domestic price is going to be ₹29.66 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).
''CNG would offer 68% savings as compared to petrol & 50% savings as compared to diesel on running cost at revised prices in Delhi,'' IGL said in a tweet.
CNG retail price in Delhi stands revised from Rs 43.40 per kg to Rs 44.30 per kg. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price per kg of CNG has been hiked from Rs 49.08 to Rs 49.98.
CNG Prices
NCT of Delhi - Rs. 44.30/- per Kg
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs.49.98/- per Kg
Muzzaffarnagar & Shamli - Rs.57.25/- per Kg
Gurugram - Rs.53.40/- per Kg
Rewari - Rs.54.10/- per Kg
Karnal - Rs.51.38/- per Kg
Kaithal - Rs.51.38/- per Kg
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs. 60.50/- per Kg
Domestic PNG Prices
NCT of Delhi - Rs.29.66/- per SCM (Including VAT)
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs.29.61/- per SCM
Karnal & Rewari - Rs.28.46/- per SCM
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs. 32.67/- per SCM (including VAT)