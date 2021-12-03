Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai to chair high-level meet on Omicron variant, new SOPs likely

Five more travellers from 'at risk' countries test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai; nine so far

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 03: In the wake of two Omicron cases reported in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to hold a high-level meeting with experts and senior officers on Friday.

The meeting would discuss the measures to prevent the spread of new variant of COVID and the strategies to control it. The issue would be discussed with experts of the union government as well. Action would be taken to formulate new guidelines.

"We are conducting contact tracing. I will be holding a meeting with health experts at 1 pm today. I have spoken to Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, he will get back to me with some guidelines," Bommai told ANI.

India has detected two cases of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant first reported in South Africa.

Two passengers who arrived at the Bangalore International Airport in November tested positive for the Omicron strain. Both have been quarantined and their condition is stable. Both patients are men and are aged 64 and 46, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also said that all people who came in contact with them have been traced and are being tested.

The two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential.

COVID-19 appropriate is needed, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said. The government said that not organising mass gatherings will help in checking the spread of Omicron.

No severe symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported so far.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 9:13 [IST]