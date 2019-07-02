CM Amarinder Singh seeks Centre's help for release of youth from Malaysian jail

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Chandigarh, July 2: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, seeking the Centre's intervention for the release of a Punjabi youth from a Malaysian jail.

The CM drew the Union minister's attention to the case of Harbans Singh, a resident of Bathinda, an official release stated.

According to Harbans’ family, he had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa. He was taken into custody on the grounds not known to his family, the CM wrote.

[Navjot Sidhu refuses new portfolio, left out of 8 advisory groups]

He also submitted copies of the youth's Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph as proof of his Indian citizenship.

PTI