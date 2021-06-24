Cloudy sky conditions prevails over Pune today: IMD
Pune, June 24: Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, cloudy sky conditions prevailed over Pune since Thursday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the weather over Pune, is expected to be overcast with light rainfall during the afternoon hours.
Currently, there is no weather system over Maharashtra and the monsoon activity will remain subdued.
Toycathon 2021: PM Modi says 'Traditional and technology are India's greatest strengths'
It is also said that the city's minimum temperature, on Thursday, would be close to 21 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to remain at 31 degrees.
Once again, the air quality over Hadapsar and Lohegaon dropped but the city's overall Air Quality Index remained under the 'Satisfactory' category at 72.