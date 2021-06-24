All shops in Pune to be shut until April 30: Essential services allowed

Will return to India from London in a few days, says Adar Poonawalla

18 dead in fire at Pune sanitiser firm, search on for missing staff

Cloudy sky conditions prevails over Pune today: IMD

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Pune, June 24: Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, cloudy sky conditions prevailed over Pune since Thursday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the weather over Pune, is expected to be overcast with light rainfall during the afternoon hours.

Currently, there is no weather system over Maharashtra and the monsoon activity will remain subdued.

Toycathon 2021: PM Modi says 'Traditional and technology are India's greatest strengths'

It is also said that the city's minimum temperature, on Thursday, would be close to 21 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to remain at 31 degrees.

Once again, the air quality over Hadapsar and Lohegaon dropped but the city's overall Air Quality Index remained under the 'Satisfactory' category at 72.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah left his residence in Srinagar to participate in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.