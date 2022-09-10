YouTube
    Cloudburst triggers flash floods in U'khand's Pithoragarh; One dead, 30 homes submerged | VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehrdun, Sep 10: A woman died and about 30 houses were destroyed following a cloud burst near the Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh at around 1 pm caused havoc in Dharchula's Khotila village. Relief and rescue operations are underway.

    Normal life has been affected due to the heavy rains that occurred late last night. Water level of Kali river has reached the danger mark of 890.00 meters.

    "About 30 houses have been destroyed in the cloud burst incident and one woman has died," District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan told ANI.

    The district administration has appealed to the people not to go to places prone to danger. On the other hand, there are reports of debris entering about 35 houses in Dharchula's Khadi Gali and Khotila, and a woman is reported missing due to waterlogging.

    NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration are engaged in the search for the missing woman along with relief and rescue in the affected area.

    According to the district administration, electricity and drinking water system in the area is disrupted due to excessive rainfall and waterlogging.

    cloudburst flash floods woman death uttarakhand rescue operations weather

    Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 14:58 [IST]
    X