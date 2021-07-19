Cloudburst in Uttarakhnad: Three killed, 4 missing in Uttarkashi's Mando village

Uttarakhand: Several houses, roads damaged due to a cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Tehri and Rudraprayag

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Dehradun, July 19: As many as three people have died and four others are reported missing following a cloudburst in Mando village of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday morning.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, SDRF said, "Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district."

A rescue operation is underway and is being carried out by the SDRF.

According to reports, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, the SDRF said.

According to the SDRF, Prasad was initially informed by the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Uttarkashi that some people were trapped in the village due to water coming from the drain in Mando village on Gangotri road.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 8:44 [IST]