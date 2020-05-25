Closed mosques, no hugs: Subdued Eid celebrations in India as Coronavirus grips nation

New Delhi, May 25: With Mosques across the country shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are in subdued and somber Eid celebrations, striving to "connect hearts" instead of embracing each other.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across the country on Monday. The old city areas, which are usually crowded during Ramzan as people go for shopping to buy new clothes for the festival, wore a deserted look.

People have been advised by Shahi Imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid to stay indoors and offer Eid namaz at their homes.

All major Eid-Ul-Fitr eve shopping destinations here in the city, including those at Aminabad, Nazirabad, Fatehganj, La Touche Road and Kaisarbagh wore deserted looks with shops staying shut on Lucknow district administration orders.

Whether it be dry fruit stores and hand-made papad shops at Aminabad Road or clothes showrooms at Nazirabad, they all had their shutters down. There were no different stories at markets at Fatehganj, La Touche Road and Kaisarbagh.

They all stayed closed due to their proximity to COVID cantonment zones. Despite the missing tell-tale signs of a boisterous festivity, people did not appear to be complaining and seem headed to celebrate the Eid in a new light and spirit.

'You cannot imagine celebrating Eid without participating in Eid namaz at a mosque. Besides, people also don't have money due to paralysed commercial and business activities in the past two months,' Mohammad Mohsin, a footwear trader in Ballimaran, said.

With coronavirus cases increasing in the city, people have been staying at their homes and observing social distancing norms by avoiding crowded places.