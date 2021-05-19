Clinical trials on Covaxin trials for children to begin in next 12 days

People infected with COVID-19 can defer vaccine shots by up to 9 months: Govt panel

New Delhi, May 19: The first trial of Covaxin, India's first homegrown vaccine against COVID-19 will begin in the next 10-12 days for children in the age group of 10-12.

The Covaxin trial on children would start in the next 10-12 days," V K Paul, member of the NITI Aayog said.

The statement comes a week after the Drugs Controller of India (DGCI) permitted Bharat Biotech to conduct Phase III clinical trials of the Covaxin on 525 healthy volunteers in the age group of 2-18.

An intramuscular route will be used in two doses during the trial at an interval of 28 days. Following this they would be kept under observation to see how many develop infections.

It may be recalled that the Centre for Disease Control, USA had recommended that all those above 12 years should get the vaccine against COVZID-19.

