'Climate pe Charcha' held in Delhi to engage young leaders in climate action, encouraging discourse on COP27

By Anuj Cariappa

A campaign by MASH Project Foundation, Save the Children India, United Nations Volunteers India and Josh to engage youth communities and young leaders in climate action and encouraging discourse on COP 27.

New Delhi, Nov 14: In the spirits of Delivering for People and the Planet, United Nations Volunteers India, MASH Project Foundation, and Save the Children India came together to introduce a novel and innovative lens on climate action through 'Climate pe Charcha' - an event held at the UN House, New Delhi to engage youth communities and young leaders in climate action. Held on 7th November 2022, this marks the beginning of COP27, and intended to engage, empower, and encourage the youth to be more active in the discourse and solutions implemented for the ongoing climate emergency.

Recognizing the youth as a key stakeholder while advocating for climate action, the event focused on fostering voices of children and youth across schools and colleges across Delhi NCR. The goal was to engage, introspect, and propose solutions that the youth can take to mobilize each other and policy makers to encourage change.

The event implemented a myriad of thought-provoking activities, such as focus group discussions on climate case studies, a Book-Swap to encourage sustainable habits, a Thematic Street Play (Nukkad Natak), Know Your Carbon Footprint by learning more about the SDG-13, and an artistic depiction of the climate crisis on a Climate Canvas which will be presented at the COP27 conference held at Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The children's voices are being amplified in sync with a digital campaign that went live on 11th November on the Josh app. The narrative of the campaign is centered on youth's perspectives and their present call-to-actions for a better and climate safe future, not just for the current youth, but for generations to come.

COP27 is this year's global initiative on climate action where governments converge to set the annual agenda on climate sustainability and justice. This year, the two-week long conference is being held at Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt. The COP27 aims for renewed international cooperation to implement the historic Paris Agreement, in the face of a worsening climate crisis.

Founder of MASH Project Foundation, Aashish Beergi said, "We at MASH Project Foundation are committed towards the issues that matter to young people, climate being one of them. With the current climate emergencies the future of children is at stake. Therefore, under #leadthechange campaign we aim to amplify young voices. We hope to galvanise positive climate action across Bharat and we believe partnerships with organizations like Save The Children, United Nations Volunteers India and Josh are the way forward to achieve these goals."

