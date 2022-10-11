SC has disposed of 1293 miscellaneous matters in last 4 days, says CJI UU Lalit

CJI UU Lalit nominates Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 11: Outgoing Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday officially recommended Justice DY Chandrachud's name as his successor. The Union Law Ministry had urged him to nominate his successor on October 7.

Justice Lalit is the 49th Chief Justice of India, who was sworn-in on August 27. He will demit office on November 8 after turning 65, which is the official age of retirement for Supreme Court judges.

Justice Lalit will also write back to the Union Law Ministry later in day on the matter. Last week, the central government had asked him to name his successor after he retires on November 8. He had taken charge in August when he succeeded Justice NV Ramana.

The Supreme Court will get its 50th chief justice when Justice UU Lalit retires. He would have completed a 74-day tenure by then.

Meanwhile, Justice DY Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10, 2024.