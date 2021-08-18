CJI upset over media reporting of appointment of judges

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 18: Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna has expressed his discontentment with reports on the recommendations of judges to the Supreme Court by the collegium. He also urged the media to be responsible while reporting on such issues.

The CJI said that such professional journalists and ethical media are the real strength of the Supreme Court in particular and democracy in general. You are a part of our system and I expect all stakeholders to uphold the integrity and dignity of the institution, he also said.

He also said that he is extremely unhappy with a section of the reports in the media about the decision of the Collegium to clear the names for nine appointments as SC judges even before the process has even been finalised. The media must respect the sanctity of this selection process, he also said.