CJI moots law for compulsory pre-litigation mediation

    New Delhi, Feb 09: Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde has mooted for a law for compulsory pre-litigation mediation.

    Addressing the 3rd International Conference on Arbitration in the Era of Globalisation, the CJI said that judging can be a difficult task. Popularity is a mirage for judges. No judge worth a salt aims at popularity. The idea is to resolve a dispute. However dissatisfaction in the outcome results in hierarchy of appeals which cannot be avoided, Justice Bobde also said.

    Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde

    Speaking about the importance of alternative dispute resolution, he said that the judiciary has no control over it and it should not interfere with awards given by arbitrators.

    Judges willing to work longer if retirement age increased, says CJI S A Bobde

    The CJI also mooted the idea of a comprehensive law for a compulsory pre-litigation mediation to ensure efficiency and reduce the time of pendency. A robust arbitration bar was critical to the development of institutional arbitration in India as it would ensure availability and accessibility of practitioners with knowledge and experience.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 9:13 [IST]
