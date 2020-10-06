CJI led Bench to hear Hathras case seeking CBI/SIT probe today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: The Supreme Court will today hear a PIL seeking a CBI probe or an SIT investigation into the Hathras case in which a 19 year old woman was allegedly gang raped and murdered.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde will hear the PIL filed by social activist, Satyama Dubey and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav. The petitioners have sought for the passing of appropriate orders for a CBI probe or an SIT investigation under a retired or sitting judge of either the High Court or Supreme Court.

Hathras: UP Police files 19 cases including sedition, 'international conspiracy’

The petitioners have said that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed to take appropriate action in the case. The petitioners said that the victim was first gang-raped and then brutally assaulted. She died in a hospital in Safdarjung. The police had hurriedly cremated the body and had maintained that the cremation was being carried out as per the wishes of the family. This is not true, the petitioners said.

The police have not performed their duties towards the victim, and were, instead, trying to shield the accused persons. "Because no arrest was made in this matter, the accused persons are moving freely and they have no fear at all," the petitioners also said.