CJI is master of roaster and this is a well settled convention

It was a black day in the history of the judiciary. Four top judges of the Supreme Court decided to come out in the open and accuse the Chief Justice of India on the manner in which matters are being allocated before some Benches.

Several legal experts feel that the matter should not have been brought out in the open. The problem was with the allocation of matters and the four judges aired their views in public. They felt that the CJI should have consulted them before allocating matters.

There were many ways in which this issue could have been resolved. For starters the matter could have been taken up before a full court and the issue decided out there. The other option was to write to the President of India and seek his intervention.

When it comes to allocating matters, it is a well settled precedent that the CJI is the master of the roaster. According to former Supreme Court judge, K T Thomas, holding press conferences should not become a precedent. He feels that the matter should be settled within the Supreme Court and the executive must keep away from this.

The events of Friday are unusual and unprecedented Justice Thomas said while adding that he hoped this would not become a precedent.

OneIndia News