Citizenship (Amendment) Bill does not violates constitutional provisions: Amit Shah

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Monday explained that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill neither violates constitutional provisions nor it is against Article 14. He said this while responding to a debate on the contentious legislation in the Lok Sabha.

He said CAB will provide relief and peace to the people who were living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

According to PTI report, targeting the oppositions especially Congress HM said, "Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill."

Shah clearly mentioned in the Lok Sabha that the CAB is not against Article 14 of the Constitution because its aim is to provide citizenship to persecuted people.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, suggests that the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Owaisi rips the Citizenship bill in LS saying it seeks to make Muslims 'stateless'

As per PTI, CAB that has been so far opposed by Congress, Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, was introduced after a division of votes for which 293 MPs voted in favour and 82 against it.