CISCE decides to postpone ICSE Classes 10, 12 Boards 2021 examinations; final decision in June

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced that the ISCE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, that were scheduled to be held from May 4, 2021, have been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 cases.

"The COVID situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE & ISC 2021 Examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the 1st week of June 2021," CISCE said.

While Class 12 board exams will be held on a later date, Class 10 students have been given the choice to write the exam on the day Class 12 boards are held, or not write the exams altogether.

In a statement, the CISCE said, "In the light of the nationwide surge in Covid 19 cases, the CISCE has decided to defer the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) board examinations scheduled to be held from May 4, 2021. The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 Examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the 1st week of June 2021. While the ISC (Class XII) examination will be conducted at a later date, the candidates for the ICSE (Class X) examination will be given the following options a) to write the offline examination, along with the Class XII candidates, or b) not to write the offline examination."

Earlier, the CBSE had cancelled the Class 10 board exams and said that it will prepare an objective criterion, and for any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to them will be given an opportunity to write the exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold exams.

The decision on CBSE board exams came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other top officials. It can be seen that several politicians had called for cancellation of the exams amid a massive surge of COVID-19 cases across the country.