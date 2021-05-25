Cipla’s real time COVID-19 testing kit to be sold from today

India has so far administered more than 198 million COVID-19 vaccine doses till now

New Delhi, May 25: The real time COVID-19 testing kit launched last week by Cipla will be in the market by today.

The RT-PCR kit is called ViraGen. "This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company's ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space," Cipla said after the launch.

Cipla on Thursday announced the commercialisation of its RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

The company will commence supply of the COVID-19 virus detection kit from May 25, 2021.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, “Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of 'Caring for Life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now”.

ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the COVID-19 testing segment.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 9:44 [IST]