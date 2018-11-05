Choti Diwali 2018: Date, Puja Muhurat, Importance and Significance

Choti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi Puja Time

Abhyang Snan Muhurta = 05:08 AM to 06:44 AM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins = 11:46 PM on 5/Nov/2018

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends = 10:27 PM on 6/Nov/2018 (Source: drikpanchang.com)

Also Read |Dhanteras 2018: Best messages, wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Choti Diwali 2018: Significance and History of the Festival

Choti Diwali falls on the day before Diwali and most people celebrate it as Naraka Chaturdashi. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, a powerful demon or asura known as Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali, Lord Krishna and goddess Satyabhama (the second wife of Lord Krishna and also the avatar of Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi). It is believed that Narakasura used to ill-treat women and was known for his notorious activities

How is Choti Diwali 2018 celebrated?

Choti Diwali is also known as Roop Chaudas and Kali Chaudas. The morning after Choti Diwali, the women of the house make beautiful, colored rangoli in the doorway and courtyard. Tiny footprints made out of rice paste are a special feature of the rangolis made for Diwali. In Hindu homes, Chhoti Diwali celebrations involve a ritual puja to Goddess Lakshmi and also to Rama in the evening. Songs in honor of the god are sung and aarti is performed.

Also Read |Gold price: High rates take sheen out of Dhanteras sales

Where is Choti Diwali celebrated:

Choti Diwali is specifically celebrated in Maharashtra and South India, where people take bath before sunrise and apply uptans and fragrances to mark victory of good over evil.

Choti Diwali 2018: Prasad Offered

During the Choti Diwali puja, ingredients like oil, flowers, sandalwood and coconuts are offered to the deity. For Prasad and Bhog, a special sweet made with jaggery, sesame seeds and rice flakes (poha) along with ghee and sugar is prepared.