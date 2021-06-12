Choksi a flight risk says Dominica High Court, while denying him bail

Mehul Choksi not my sugar daddy says woman named by him

New Delhi, June 12: Fugitive businessman, Mehul Choksi has been denied bail by the Dominica High Court on the grounds that he is a flight risk. He had alleged that he had been abducted from Antigua by the Indian and Antiguan police officers.

Last month the High Court of Justice in Dominica restrained the authorities from removing Choksi until further orders.

Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Agarwal had raised doubts about the way Choksi had gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda only to be detained in Dominica, about 100 nautical miles away, for illegal entry.

Choksi's lawyer in Dominica, Wayne Marsh, had told a radio show that in a brief interaction with his client, allowed by authorities after a lot of efforts, the diamantaire had claimed that he was picked up at Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by men looking like Indian and Antiguan policemen and was put in a vessel.

Marsh had said he saw marks on the body of Choksi who had swollen eyes and feared for his life. He said Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda and not India hence he should be sent back.

Aggarwal called the entire episode of Choksi's mysterious disappearance and detention in Dominica "fishy".

Choksi, who is wanted in a ₹13,500-crore loan fraud in the Punjab National Bank, was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.

His staff had reported him missing after his car was found.

On Thursday (Indian time), the Dominica government confirmed his presence on its soil, saying he has been "detained" for illegal entry.

