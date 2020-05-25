  • search
    Chinese state media says new chopper drone may be deployed along India border

    New Delhi, May 25: A new chopper drone may be deployed along the Indian border, the Chinese state media has said.

    The AR500C unmanned chopper is equipped to carry out fire strikes and also disrupt electronic circuitry of its target at heights above 15,000 feet, the Chinese state media reported.

    Image Courtesy: @DroneSino

    The report also said that the test flight of the AR500C comes at a time when the China-India border tensions have been flaring up. The Chinese border defence troops have bolstered border control measures, the Global Times said.

    Indian Army dismisses reports of detention of Indian soldiers by China

    It was further claimed that the Chinese action was a response to India's recent illegal construction of defence facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region.

    Meanwhile the Chinese military has been fast increasing its troops in areas around Pangong Two Lake and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. China is trying to send a clear signal that it is not ready to end the connfrontation with the Indian Army. The Chinese side has increased its presence in the Galwan Valley and has erected around 100 tents in the past two weeks. It has also been bringing in machinery for possible construction of bunkers, despite the stiff protest by the Indian troops.

    In this backdrop Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane paid a visit to the headquarters of the 14 Corps in Leh and reviewed the situation with the top commanders.

    Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
