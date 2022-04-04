YouTube
    Chinese pistol, AK-47s seized near terrorist hideout near LoC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

    The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the army and police in Noorkote village, the officials said.

    They said the arms and ammunition seized from the hideout included two AK-47 assault rifles with two magazines and 63 rounds, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, its two magazines and 20 rounds and one Chinese pistol with a magazine and four rounds.

    However, no one was arrested during the operation which was carried out late Sunday evening based on a specific information, the officials said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
