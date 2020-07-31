China warns India against review of One China Policy

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: The forced decoupling of the Indian and Chinese economies is against the trend and will only lead to a lose-lose outcome, China has said.

    China also cautioned New Delhi against any move to review India's One China Policy and to recalibrate its approach on Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong. "The development of economic and trade cooperation between our two countries is determined by international division of labour. It is also the natural choice of enterprises and consumers of our two countries under the market-oriented principles," Sun Weidong, China's ambassador to India, said. "

    "According to local statistics in India, in 2018-2019, 92 per cent of Indian computers, 82 per cent of TVs, 80 per cent of optical fibres, and 85 per cent of motorcycle components are imported from China," Weidong also said.

    He further said that countless examples like this are the reflection of globalisation. Whether you want it or not, the trend is difficult to reverse, he said at a webinar hosted by the Institute of Chinese Studies in New Delhi.

