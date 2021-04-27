China takes dig at slow response by US to India’s COVID-19 crisis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: China took digs on the slow response by the United States to India's COVID-19 crisis.

The Global Times, which is backed by the Communist Party of China lambasted the US for failing to provide aid and called on India to improve ties with Beijing. It said that looking at the situation in India, New Delhi cannot rely on the United States.

Anti-US sentiment among Indians started to explode when the US, on April 22, dodged the Serum Institute of India's request to lift an embargo on the supply of vaccine raw materials, while underlining the US "America First" approach in terms of vaccination. This is a blow to Indians. For those who advocated forging an alliance with the US, this could be argued is a slap in the face. Quite a few Indians are disappointed as this is a life-or-death moment for India, but the US is casting a cold eye, the article said.

In terms of foreign strategy, India is taking China as its biggest threat. Economically, it is mulling how to replace China and build a new value and industrial chain centered on India. If that does not change, India will keep moving closer to the US.

Yet when doing so, the Indian government is also having a tough time. It is anxious about whether it will completely lose its strategic autonomy, hurt its balancing status in the Indo-Pacific region and Eurasia, and fully descend to a US pawn On Monday, US President Joe Biden conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19 and asserted that his country was determined to support its efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccine, according to a statement here.

Biden expressed the support of the US to India in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders discussed the pandemic situation in their countries, including India''s ongoing efforts to contain a second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and medical equipment.