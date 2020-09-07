China, Pak planning against us: DG BSF

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: Director General of the Border Security Force, Rakesh Asthana has urged the force on alert as both China and Pakistan has been planning against India.

On the last leg of his three day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Asthana took stock of the situation.

An official spokesperson said on Sunday, the third day of his visit, Director General of Border Security Force, Rakesh Asthana visited various forward defence locations in Poonch and Rajouri sector and took stock of the situation. He was accompanied by SS Panwar, ADG (WC) and NS Jamwal, IG BSF, Jammu Frontier.

Asthana emphasised on the challenges and said that the forces will have deal with the situation more effectively. He also asked them to maintain high standards of discipline and professionalism.

This is a very crucial time for all, as both our neighbouring countries are planning against us. So, our role has become more important now as we are the first line of Indian defence, Asthana also said. He was briefed by I D Singh, DIG, Rajouri and the field commanders on the the operational preparedness along the Line of Control.