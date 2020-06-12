China not winning battle against COVID-19 says Nicholas Burns

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, June 12: Former US under secretary, Nicholas Burns rejected suggestions that China is winning the battle against COVID-19. He said that the crisis should have been jointly tackled by the leadership of US, India and China within the G-20 framework.

During a video conference with Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, Burns said that the sort of cooperation that was expected from US President, Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not happen. This is because Trump does not believe in international cooperation. On the other hand Xi sought to compete with Trump, Burns also said.

When asked by Gandhi, why there has been no global cooperation, Burns said that it was a terrible disappointment. This crisis was made for the G20. This was made for PM Modi, Xi, and Trump to be working together. All of our countries have a common goal, he also said.

Even the US and China are at the heart of the problem here. I hope, when the next crisis comes, they will do better to work together in a more effective way.

He also said that China lacks the sophistication and openness of a democratic country such as India and the US. China has a fearful leadership, he also said. I think a lot of people right now are saying China is going to surpass, China is wining the battle against coronavirus, that it is gaining hearts and minds. I actually do not see that, Burns also said.

China has extraordinary power. May be not as much as the US in terms of military and politically. But it is gaining that power and there is no question about that. What China lacks is sophistication and openness of a democratic country like India or the US, he added.