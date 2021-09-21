YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China increases military drills, night exercises in Xinjiang Military district

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Chinese People's Liberation Army has been enhancing military exercises, including night drills in the Xinjiang Military district reports said.

    The South China Morning Post reported that the PLA's Western Theatre Command, responsible for the entire border with India has introduced more night drills for units that are stationed near the Himalayan border.

    China increases military drills, night exercises in Xinjiang Military district

    Several forces in the region have been carrying out night battle drills, the report also said. Quoting a company commander, the report said that the PLA has revised schedules and demanded soldiers meet high standards for high altitude training. The reason is that the PLA needs to deal with a harsher battlefield environment amidst increasing challenges in the peripheral areas.

    The report also said that the PLA's new Type PHL-11 truck mounted self-propelled 122 mm multiple system rocket launchers had been deployed in the area. They were being used for precision drills, the report also said.

    More CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    china military

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X