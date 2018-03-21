Children know religion better than our PM: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for peddling lies in the name of religion. Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public rally in Chikkamagaluru.

Rahul Gandhi said, " I was in Sringeri mutt, 'karmbhoomi' of Adi Shankaracharya ji, there children are taught about religion. A 14 yr old told me religion means truth, 'Satyamev Jayate',others also said the same thing. Strange that children know religion better than our PM."

"Even young minds have this clear understanding of spirituality and religion. However, our PM Modi fails to understand what 'Satyameva Jayate' means. He engages in peddling lies," he added.

In an emotional appeal to the people of Chikkamagaluru, Gandhi said, "You stood with my grandmother Mrs Indira Gandhi during her toughest days and helped her achieve a historic win in Chikkamagaluru."

"I humbly request you to bless me with your support like you supported my grandmother Mrs. Indira Gandhi, " he said.

Rahul Gandhi said, " People do not want to listen to lies, and speeches of hate. They want to listen to truth and issues that concern them. I'm confident that due to the unity and hard work of our party workers, we will win PM Modi speaks about corruption while sharing the stage with his own party members who were jailed for corruption."

On China's movement in Doklam, he said, "China is building helipads and airports at our borders in Doklam but PM Modi is silent. No important issues of this nation are addressed by the PM."

Comparing access to education in Karnataka with Gujarat, "From kindergarten to PG, every girl child gets free education from the Karnataka Govt. In Gujarat, however, around 90% of institutions are privatised and it costs 15 lakhs for every student to graduate," said Rahul Gandhi.

