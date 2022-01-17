Chief of UP’s Gulabi Gang quits Congress

Alliance with BJP final, Nishad party to contest 15 seats in UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Jan 17: Sampat Pal, the founder of the famous 'Gulabi Gang' group that fights violence against women, has quit the Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections after she was denied a ticket, PTI reported.

Holding the state Congress leaders and the observers directly responsible for denying her the ticket, Ms Pal said she will speak to the top leadership of the Congress in New Delhi about the "internal politicking".

Ms Pal had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Mau-Manikpur seat on the Congress ticket in the 2012 and 2017 polls.

While she secured only 2,203 votes in the 2012 polls, she got 40,524 votes in 2017.

This time the Congress replaced her with Ranjana Bhartilal Pandey.

(PTI)

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 9:12 [IST]