Puducherry political crisis: Narayanasamy resigns as CM after Congress govt loses majority

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 22: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday submitted resignation as Congress govt lost trust vote, necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLAs.

After staging a walkout from the Assembly before the motion seeking confidence vote was put up for voting in the House, Narayanasamy proceeded to the Raj Nivas and submitted his resignation to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"Myself, ministers, Congress and DMK MLAs and independent legislator have tendered resignation and sought it be accepted," Narayanasamy after meeting Tamilisai.

"A government elected by the people has been toppled by the BJP, NR Congress and the AIADMK, In the coming elections, the people of Puducherry will teach the opposition parties a lesson," said Narayanaswamy.

The Congress-led government in Puducherry lost the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against the opposition''s 14 following resignation of ruling dispensation MLAs, including a DMK legislator.

Though Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the Assembly met for a special one-day session, he and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting.

Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated, even as it was said Narayanasamy was headed to the Raj Nivas, possibly to meet Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.