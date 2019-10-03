  • search
    Chidambaram moves SC for bail: Seeks to be heard urgently

    New Delhi, Oct 03: Former union minister, P Chidambaram has moved the Supreme Court seeking regular bail. He said that he would want an urgent hearing as the court is closed the entire next week.

    In his plea, he has sought for an urgent hearing tomorrow. He says that the court is closed the whole of next week due to vacation. Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that he would decide on the date of hearing later during the day.

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by justice N V Ramana.

    Delhi HC denies bail to Chidambaram in INX Media case

    The bench also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari said that Chidambaram's plea would be sent to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking a call on listing of the matter.Chidambaram who is lodged in the Tihar jail is seeking bail in the INX Media case. His bail was rejected by the Delhi High Court. The court had said that he could influence the witness.

    He was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence on August 21 and has been in judicial custody since October 3.

    With PTI inputs

