  • search

Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi to hold live talks with grassroots workers in Bilaspur tomorrow

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bilaspur ( Chhattisgarh), Sept 28: Come Saturday (Sept 29) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold live talks with the booth-level workers of the BJP here in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. According to reports, a team of technological experts from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will reach Bilaspur on Friday, September 28, to prepare the stage for the live conference. The PMO has targeted presence of 1,000 party workers and leaders at the live talks with the PM. The PMO has identified five cities across the country for such live talks and of them, Bilaspur is one, said a Naidunia report.The conference will take place around 4.30 pm.

    Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi to hold live talks with grassroots workers in Bilaspur tomorrow
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Besides the party workers and officials from Assembly segments under Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP is also eyeing the presence of those who have taken benefits of the central and state governments. Chhattisgarh is under the BJP's rule for three terms now and Chief Minister Raman Singh is now eyeing a fourth.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh elections 2018: The interesting case of Kanker district

    'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot'

    The BJP's national leadership has planned a theme "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" (my booth is the strongest) for direct interaction with the booth in-charges, Naidunia reported. The local BJP leaders, including Bilaspur MP Lakhan Lal Sahu and Bilspur district party chief Rajnish Singh, have been asked to ensure that those booth in-charges who will be attending the event do their homework well.

    Also Read | People of Chhattisgarh mature enough to elect stable govt: Modi

    The four other cities where PM Modi will hold live conferences are Basti (Uttar Pradesh), Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) and Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh).

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh narendra modi bilaspur bjp pmo

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue