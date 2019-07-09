  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh: Naxal gunned down in Sukma, Insas rifle recovered

    By Vishal S
    |

    Ranchi, July 09: A Naxal was reportedly killed in a gunbattle with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. The encounter took place at Dabbakonta in Sukma, said reports.

    Chhattisgarh: Naxal gunned down in Sukma, Insas rifle recovered
    Representational Image

    An Insas Rifle has also been recovered. As per latest reports, STF, District Reserve Guard and Cobra Battalion are jointly conducting search operation in Dabbakonta.

    NCP leader held in connection with Gadchiroli naxalite attack

    On Saturday, four Naxals, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, police said. The skirmish took place in the forests between Khallari and Mechka villages when a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-naxal operation.

    Earlier on June 28, three CRPF jawans were killed and another injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

    More NAXALITES News

    Read more about:

    naxalites encounter chhattisgarh special task force

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue