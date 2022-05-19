YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh governor's Twitter handle hacked, tweet about cryptocurrency

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, May 19: Unidentified persons hacked the official Twitter account of Chhattisgarh Governor for a few hours on Thursday and put out posts about cryptocurrency before it was recovered, an official said here.

    Chhattisgarh governors Twitter handle hacked, tweet about cryptocurrency
    Chhattisgarh governor's Twitter handle hacked, tweet about cryptocurrency

    The hackers gained access to the handle @GovernorCG which broadcasts information about official activities of Governor Anusuiya Uikey, said a Raj Bhavan spokesperson.

    A series of posts about cryptocurrency were tweeted from the handle, but the Governor's office recovered control of the account within a few hours, she added. The agency which handles the Twitter account submitted a complaint to the cyber cell of police about the incident, the official said.

    The Raj Bhavan secretariat also forwarded the application of the agency to Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the cyber cell seeking necessary action, she added. SSP Prashant Agrawal told PTI that a First Information Report was registered at Civil Lines police station here, and probe is underway.

    In March, the Twitter handle of the Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office had been hacked for a few hours, police said. PTI

    Comments

    More CHATTISGARH News  

    Read more about:

    chattisgarh twitter

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 20:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X