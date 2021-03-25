Chhattisgarh blast by naxal: Why the de-mining exercise did not work

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: On Tuesday five police personnel were killed and 13 others injured as Naxals blew up the bus in which they were travelling in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on March 23, senior police officials said.

The landmine explosion took place between Kanhargaon and Kadenar villages under Dhaudai police station limits.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the IED was triggered after the naxals discovered the plans of the security personnel to return. The IED was untraceable and was suspected to have been placed months back. The de-mining exercise did take place, but the IED was untraceable as the wires were wrapped in carbon paper.

Personnel of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) were returning in the bus to Naryanpur town, 300 km away from State capital Raipur, after a counter-insurgency operation, said Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

"Five DRG personnel, including the driver, were killed in the explosion," he told PTI. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and bodies and injured personnel were evacuated from the forest. The injured personnel are being airlifted to Raipur in an Indian Air Force chopper for treatment, the IG added.

Earlier, while confirming the incident, State Director-General of Police D.M. Awasthi had said over 20 security personnel were in the bus.

The bus was passing along the under-construction Barsoor-Palli road which is surrounded by dense forest of Abhujmad when the Naxals triggered a landmine blast near a culvert, said a police official.

The impact was such that the bus fell off the culvert.

This was the second major Naxal attack on DRG personnel - the frontline anti-Naxal force of the State police - in the span of one year.

The DRG personnel are recruited from among local youth and surrendered Naxals in Bastar division.

On March 21, 2020, 17 security personnel, including 12 from DRG, were killed in a Naxal ambush in Sukma district of the region.