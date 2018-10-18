India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Congress releases list of 12 candidates

By
    Raipur, Oct 18: The Congress today released its third list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

    Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases- November 12 and 20, respectively. Counting of votes will be done on December 11.

    Representational Image
    The nominations can be filed till October 23, and the scrutiny of the relevant submitted papers will be on October 24. The candidates can withdraw their names by October 26.

    While the regional outfit of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, who has entered into a pre-poll alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already declared their candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are yet to announce their contestants.

