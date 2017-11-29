Chennai stalking case: Now, victim's mother succumbs to injuries

The family of Induja, the 22-year-old Chennai techie burnt alive by her stalker in Chennai, suffered a second loss on Tuesday. Induja's mother Renuka (43) and her sister had suffered severe injuries when they tried to save her. They were admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Renuka had suffered 49 per cent burns and Nivedha 23 percent. Both were shifted to a private hospital in Vananagar from Kilpauk Medical Hospital for better medical treatment.

A stalker set Induja and her family on fire in Chennai's Adambakkam area on November 13th. Induja, who was followed by the stalker for over a month, was set on fire by him. The girl's mother and sister were also injured in the incident. The incident happened at Adambakkam AGS Colony, in Saraswathi Nagar.

Aakash, a college dropout, and Induja had studied in the same school. He had been pestering Induja to marry him. Akash had been arrested and produced in a court.

