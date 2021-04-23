US Consulate General Chennai honours courageous women who inspire a better world

Chennai Photo Biennale's third edition announces grant for conservation photography

Chennai, Apr 23: The Chennai Photo Biennale's third edition has announced Iyarkai - a Grant for Conservation and Photography, in honour of the wildlife photographer, Sajini Ramesh.

This grant is for young and emerging photographers identifying as females who look to support projects on wildlife, vegetation, land, ecology, natural resource management, ecotourism, climate crisis, and related social issues.

Photographers and lens-based practitioners working in the scope of wildlife, vegetation, land, ecology, natural resource management, ecotourism, climate crisis, and related social issues are invited to submit proposals.

A grant of sum of upto INR 2 lakh will be paid to young and emerging wildlife and conservation artists based in India to produce work over a period of 12 months.

Fulfillment of the grant requires:

Project completion within a 12 month period : Photo Story or Multimedia work or Documentary Film (final selection of 25-30 images/ 5-10 min video work)

Quarterly detailed report with images/video and supporting material.

Completed works to be published within 6-12 months of project completion (newspaper, magazine, self-published book) or a public exhibition, and

A report detailing how the money was spent in 12th month of grant period

Applications are to be submitted on the google form attached below. All materials (portfolio) must be compiled in a folder titled '{Applicant name}'.

Last date to apply: 30 June, 2021.

About Sajini Ramesh:

Sajini Ramesh was a Chennai based self made photographer who pursued wildlife photography. She ventured into photography at the age of 22 and took to wildlife photography almost instantly. Her favourite subjects were the big cats and her work extensively covers them at various environments and locations.

She travelled to various places across the globe including Africa, Chile, Alaska, British Columbia as well as the national parks of India for her photography. She was very adventurous, travelled the world solo, drove all over India solo and climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to name a few. She was a perfectionist and that played a role in her keen sense of aesthetics.

She is survived by her 5 pet dogs, photographs and fond memories.

For further details about the grant and application form, please log on to:

https://link.chennaiphotobiennale.com/iyarkai