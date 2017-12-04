Chennai-bound AI flight diverted to Mumbai due to medical emergency

PTI
A Chennai-bound Air India flight from Dubai was diverted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Monday as a passenger took ill.

Image for representation only
The male passenger (name not revealed by the airline) complained of chest pain, following which the pilot decided to divert the Airbus A321 aircraft to Mumbai, an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India flight AI 906, carrying 164 passengers, had departed from the Dubai International Airport at 1128 hours yesterday night.

On landing, the passenger was deplaned for medical examination, the AI spokesperson said, adding the flight with remaining passengers left for Chennai at 0455 hours this morning.

Doctors from Mumbai International Airport Limited conducted medical tests and declared the passenger fit for travelling. He will be flying to Chennai on another Air India flight, the official added.

