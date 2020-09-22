Check UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21 for UG, PG

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: The UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21 for UG, PG First Year Students has been released. More details are available on the official website.

As per the UGC guidelines, the university across the country should commence classed from November 1 2020.

The commission has also directed universities to complete the admission process by November 30 2020, following which the first year classes for the UG/PG students should commence.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet.

UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21: