Check TNDTE Result 2018 on intradote.tn.nic.in by this date

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Chennai, Dec 28: The TNDTE Result 2018 will be declared by the end of this month. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Officials said that the results would be declared soon. The results last year were declared on December 22. This year the results have been delayed by a few days. However there is confirmation that the same would be declared before December 31.

Students are also advised not to listen to rumours and wait for an official announcement. The results once declared will be available on http://intradote.tn.nic.in.

TNDTE Result 2018: How to check

Go to http://intradote.tn.nic.in

Once link is activated the October Results 2018 will flash

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout