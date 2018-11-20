  • search

Check RRB ALP Technician 1st Stage CBT revised results on rrbmumbai.gov.in

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The RRB ALP Technician 1st Stage CBT revised results are expected to be declared today. The same, once declared will also be available on the official website.

    Check RRB ALP Technician 1st Stage CBT revised results on rrbmumbai.gov.in

    The qualified candidates will appear for the second stage computer-based test to be conducted on December 24, 2018. The revised results are expected to be declared today.

    Earlier, the second stage examination was to be conducted December 12, 2018, across various centers in the country. But later with an official note, the Board decided to postpone the second stage CBT due to the clashing of the date with CBT for CEN 02/2018 exam. The RRB has even canceled the first stage CBT exam results after the Board received certain representations from the candidates raising issues on answer keys and translation in few of the questions. The revised results once declared will be available on rrbmumbai.gov.in.

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 7:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue