Man Vs Wild: How human lust for hunting, petting, sports led to extinction of cheetahs (WATCH)

Check out these cheetah photos as PM Modi goes shutter crazy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 17: On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried his hands on photography while releasing the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

The PM was also seen with a professional camera after releasing them into the enclosure. Now, a Twitter user has posted a picture of a cheetah and asked the internet "Guess Who Clicked," which has sent the internet into a tizzy.

Guess who clicked ? pic.twitter.com/OEQ0BPOhwA — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) September 17, 2022

The picture features a stunning cheetah staring right into the camera. Many social media users are claiming that the picture has been clicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there has been no confirmation so far.

Pictures clicked by PM Modi of the #Cheetahs pic.twitter.com/gZidPvFVK2 — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) September 17, 2022

But this is not the first time that the prime minister dawned the cap of a photographer. In 2016, during his visit to Chhattisgarh to mark the state's 16th foundation day celebrations, he decided to showcase his photography skills. In Naya Raipur, Modi took a few photographs of a tiger.

One for the camera….at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari in @Naya_Raipur. pic.twitter.com/KpqVjjI8Xx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2016

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 0:17 [IST]