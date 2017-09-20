Check BSER 10th, 12th supplementary exam result 2017 at rajrsults.nic.in

The BSER 10th, 12th supplementary exam result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

In class 10, as many as 10,72,799 students have appeared for the exam, of which 483282 were boys and 363781 were girls. The overall pass percentage is 78.96 per cent. The boys have outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent.

In BSER class 12 results for the arts, commerce and science streams, this year's pass percentage stands at 90.36 per cent for science while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent. The results are available on rajresults.nic.in.

How to check BSER 10th, 12th supplementary exam result 2017:

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

or Click on the link for "results 2017 exams" flashing towards the right side of the page.

Follow the link for the for the 10th or 12th results 2017.

Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Download result

Take a printout

OneIndia News