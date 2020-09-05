Charge Kangana with treason says MNS

Mumbai, Sep 05: Day after Kangana Ranaut courted controversy by comparing Mumbai to Pak-occupied-Kashmir, the flim wing of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday said she should be charged with "treason".

Ameya Khopkar, who heads the MNS film workers union, said they will not tolerate Ranaut's comments about Mumbai Police.

"Kangana should be charged with treason and arrested immediately by the government. She came and lived here in Mumbai, earned her livelihood and then she is abusing the city, the Mumbai cops, who does she think she is?" Khopkar told PTI.