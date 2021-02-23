Chaos, confusion at Karnataka- Kerala border as new COVID rule kicks in

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 23: Chaos and confusion ensued at Karnataka- Kerala border after the Karnataka government made RTPCR negative report mandatory for passengers from Kerala.

Protests were reported at the border points of Bavali in HD Kote and Talapady in Dakshina Kannada. There was confusion because people from border villages, who come for work daily from Maharashtra wondered if they have to produce covid negative report every day.

In light of the spike in the Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra.

The government also cautioned people against negligence towards observing protocol and of stricter steps if the number of cases increase and said marshals would be deployed to monitor weddings as they were taking place without following any norms or guidelines.

"Civic sense and responsibility are also important. If we don't understand it, in the days to come, if the cases increase, you (people) will be responsible for forcing the government to take strict measures. At a few places in Maharashtra, there is lockdown...you decide if such a situation has to come in Karnataka," he said, PTI reports.

Karnataka is currently the third worst-hit state after Maharashtra and Kerala. It has 9,48,466 total number of infections and a death toll of12,299.