Change in power in Afghanistan not inclusive: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 17: The change in power in Afghanistan is not inclusive and it happened without negotiation, said PM Modi at the SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit on Friday.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi highlighted the problems caused by growing radicalisation and extremism in the broader SCO region, which runs counter to the history of the region as a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values.

The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more apparent and the SCO should take an initiative on this issue, he asserted.

PM Modi said the SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam.

"In India, and almost in all SCO countries, there are moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam. SCO should work to develop a strong network between them," he said.

"Together we should ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan smoothly. There has been a special relationship between Indians & Afghans. All regional & global initiatives for Afghan society's help will have India's full support," he said.

"We need to focus on 4 main issues. 1st, the change in power in Afghanistan is not inclusive. It happened without negotiations. This raises questions over acceptance of the new system. The representation of women, minorities and all sections of Afghan society is essential," the prime minister added.

"These norms can become a template for Global Anti-Terror Cooperation in the times to come. The norms should be based on principle of zero tolerance against terrorism. It should have a code of conduct to put a check on activities like cross-border terrorism and terror financing," he added.

He noted that recent developments in Afghanistan could further exacerbate this trend towards extremism.

He suggested that SCO could work on an agenda to promote moderation and scientific and rational thought, which would be especially relevant for the youth of the region.

He also spoke about India's experience of using digital technologies in its development programmes, and offered to share these open-source solutions with other SCO members.

While speaking about the importance of building connectivity in the region, Prime Minister stressed that connectivity projects should be transparent, participatory and consultative, in order to promote mutual trust.

The SCO has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. India and Pakistan became their permanent members in 2017. The grouping was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.